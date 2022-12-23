Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.70.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $131.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

