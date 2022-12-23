Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Buys 82 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.9% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 39.9% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 162,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $341.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.50. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $328.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

