Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 694 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.6% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average of $83.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.