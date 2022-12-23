Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.2% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,520 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $156.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

