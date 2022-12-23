Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $6.24. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 7,561 shares changing hands.
Specifically, Director Iain D. Dukes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $134,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 10,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $117,437,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,031,000 shares of company stock worth $65,190,280. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.
IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
