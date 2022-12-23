iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.38

Shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.38 and traded as high as $45.47. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $45.17, with a volume of 6,198 shares changing hands.

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 6.01% of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Company Profile

