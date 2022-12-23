iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $153.00 at Truist Financial

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $167.00 to $153.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IRTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.00.

IRTC opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day moving average is $127.04. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,068. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,481,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% during the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,746,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

