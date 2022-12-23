iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Position Increased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ballast Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHYG. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $96,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.06. 15,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,550. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.14.

