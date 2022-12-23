iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,830,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 45,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 548.9% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.32. 14,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,972,490. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.86. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

