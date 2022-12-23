iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Raised by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,726 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,489. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.65.

