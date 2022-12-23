iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Lowered by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC lessened its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 0.9% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

HDV stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,489. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.65.

