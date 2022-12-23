iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207,553 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.63. 10,433,015 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

