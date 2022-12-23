iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,056. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.