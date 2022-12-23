iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,056. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.