iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Zhang Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 4.1% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $27,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,399,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.20. 54,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

