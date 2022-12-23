iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $65.62. 343,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,538,942. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

