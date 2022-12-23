iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $83.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.