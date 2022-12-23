iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,210 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,192,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,855 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.76. 2,703,889 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

