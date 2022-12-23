iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Raised by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,870,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $104.85. 1,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

