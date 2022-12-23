iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Boosted by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

DVY stock opened at $119.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

