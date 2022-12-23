iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,051 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 285,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after buying an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,404,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,216,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,874. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.02. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.45 and a 1 year high of $107.39.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

