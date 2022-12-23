iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Boosted by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 22.9% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee owned approximately 0.26% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $54,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,512,000 after acquiring an additional 293,273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after buying an additional 143,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IVE opened at $143.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.84.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.