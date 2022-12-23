iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Holdings Increased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,544,144 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,957,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,634,000 after purchasing an additional 126,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,582,000 after purchasing an additional 181,334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,991,000 after purchasing an additional 136,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,636. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.28. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

