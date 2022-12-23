iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,271 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 90,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 97.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 35,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $117.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

