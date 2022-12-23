Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,838 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNYGet Rating) by 205.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684,509 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1,744.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 915,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,260,000 after acquiring an additional 515,245 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.19 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($111.70) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

