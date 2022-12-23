Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,838 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 205.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684,509 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1,744.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 915,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,260,000 after acquiring an additional 515,245 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sanofi Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.19 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
