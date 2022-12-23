Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth $531,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $107.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.36. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $114.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.30 million. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.