Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,342 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,726,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.37) to GBX 5,700 ($69.24) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.24) to GBX 5,800 ($70.46) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,856.67.

NYSE:RIO opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

