Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 31,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$89.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BNS opened at C$48.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$45.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.86. The stock has a market cap of C$57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

