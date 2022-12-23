Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AC Immune SA’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for AC Immune in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year. The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AC Immune Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AC Immune

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

(Get Rating)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.