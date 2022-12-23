Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $47.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.10.

MEOH stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. Methanex has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.13). Methanex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

