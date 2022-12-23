Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 3,100 Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.66) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.84) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.01) to GBX 2,900 ($35.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.19) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.54) to GBX 2,987 ($36.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.87) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,947.20 ($35.80).

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,352.50 ($28.58) on Tuesday. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,557 ($31.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of £165.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 502.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,353.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,256.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

