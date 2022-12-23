Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 4,300 Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.24) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($47.98) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.31) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.66) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.45) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($60.86) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,115.33 ($49.99).

Diageo Stock Down 0.8 %

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,663 ($44.50) on Tuesday. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,110 ($49.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £83.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,616.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,686.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,708.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,629 ($44.08) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.12 ($10,051.17). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 678 shares of company stock worth $2,482,176.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

