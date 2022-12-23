Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for New Fortress Energy in a report issued on Sunday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.72 EPS.

NFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.10 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from New Fortress Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

