Jet Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $66,505.41 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.84 million and $66,505.41 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014219 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00228093 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0157825 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $70,145.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

