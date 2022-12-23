Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $111.57 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00003235 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $111.57 million and $85,363.38 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014418 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00036688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00041880 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005905 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020215 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00228442 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54095613 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $73,216.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

