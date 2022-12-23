JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.11.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,890. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 38,827 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 162.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $7,357,000.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.