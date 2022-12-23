JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $83.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LITE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

About Lumentum

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

