Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Price Target Cut to CHF 200

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from CHF 205 to CHF 200 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kardex in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Kardex Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KRDXF opened at $167.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.70. Kardex has a twelve month low of $139.88 and a twelve month high of $337.50.
Kardex Company Profile
Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.
