Karp Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,659,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $137.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $170.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

