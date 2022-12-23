Karp Capital Management Corp Buys 165,545 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 2,125.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,545 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,852,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,269,000 after buying an additional 306,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,717,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,365,000 after buying an additional 163,891 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,103,000 after buying an additional 2,381,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,504,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,778,000 after buying an additional 780,769 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $38.46 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $53.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16.

