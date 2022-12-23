Karp Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,976,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,634,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $191.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.