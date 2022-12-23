Karp Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,796 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF makes up 1.7% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 1.64% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 55,738 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 134,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $418,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.23. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $32.34.

