Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 1,159 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Karp Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGZ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,713,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,963,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 125,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after buying an additional 35,065 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,297,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $107.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average of $108.10. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.36.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

