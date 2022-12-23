Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 8,231 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Paycom Software by 250.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Paycom Software by 405.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.13.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $303.79 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $429.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

