Karp Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $240.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.43.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.