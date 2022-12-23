Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Underperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $11.50.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HRZN. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 26.58%. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.96%.

Insider Activity at Horizon Technology Finance

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $201,297.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 144,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,772.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $201,297.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 144,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,772.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $52,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,857.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,508 shares of company stock worth $319,842 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 18.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter worth $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter worth $323,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

