KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,495 shares during the period. KeyCorp comprises about 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

