KOK Price Down 21.9% Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0965 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $48.26 million and approximately $863,940.38 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014219 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00042092 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00228222 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.10319458 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $764,028.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.