Kokoswap (KOKO) Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Kokoswap has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $101.58 million and approximately $12,791.84 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00002344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

