LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Get LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I stock. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.