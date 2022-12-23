Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Shares Down 9.8%

Shares of Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $168.75 and last traded at $168.75. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.03.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.48.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

